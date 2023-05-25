Dallas police ask for help identifying N. Stemmons Freeway shooting suspect; injured one

The Dallas Police Department asks for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a shooting from April that left a man injured.

On April 5 at about 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 8500 block of North Stemmons Freeway about a shooting.

According to surveillance video obtained by police, the victim, who was in his car, drove by the suspect in a parking lot where other people were also seen.

As the victim drove past, the suspect walked to a black Dodge Challenger, reached inside and opened the driver’s side door, grabbed a gun, and started firing at the victim in his car, hitting him.

The suspect then put the gun back inside the car, closed the door, and ran from the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, ranging anywhere from 17 to 25 years old, and was wearing a bright red shirt at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Coleman at 214-671-3636 or by email at jeffrey.coleman@dallaspolice.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation.