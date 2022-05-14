Dallas police ask for help locating missing teen, issue critical missing alert

The Dallas Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Gabrielle McDonald-Willis is a Black teen, who has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Police said the 15-year-old was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Commerce Street wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

The police department also said she “may be in need of assistance,” but did not add further details.

Anyone who sees McDonald-Willis should call police at 214-671-4268 or contact 911.