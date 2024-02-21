Dallas police ask help locating 13-year-old girl missing since Tuesday

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who disappeared Tuesday morning.

Liliana Delcarmen Araniva Campos was last seen in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive around 7:50 a.m. She may need medical assistance, police said in a social media post.

Liliana was wearing a black jacket, dark colored T-shirt, Adidas pants and black crocs when she disappeared. She is around 5-foot-6, about 180 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information about Liliana’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

