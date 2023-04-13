Dallas police ask for help locating missing 70-year-old man

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 70-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday, officials said.

Eddie Daniel Jeffrey is a Black man, about 5-foot-3, weighing around 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in the 4800 block of South Lancaster Road. Police said he may need assistance.

@DallasPD is asking for help in locating Mr. Eddie Daniel Jeffrey. Mr. Jeffrey was last seen on 04/10/2023, walking in the 4800 blk of S. Lancaster Rd.



Persons with info are asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268. Pls reference case# 061915-2023. pic.twitter.com/vLONJC38W4 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 13, 2023

Jeffrey was wearing two light blue jackets, a blue-and-white shirt and beige pants, according to police. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case number 061915-2023.