Dallas police ask for help locating missing 70-year-old man

Dallas Police Department
Harriet Ramos
The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 70-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Monday, officials said.

Eddie Daniel Jeffrey is a Black man, about 5-foot-3, weighing around 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen walking in the 4800 block of South Lancaster Road. Police said he may need assistance.

Jeffrey was wearing two light blue jackets, a blue-and-white shirt and beige pants, according to police. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268 and reference case number 061915-2023.