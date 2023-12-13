Dallas police ask for help in search for missing 82-year-old man

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 82-year-old man, Roscoe Latimer.

Latimer was last seen about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 10200 block of Shelburne Drive, police said in a news release.

Latimer is a Black man about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

He may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

