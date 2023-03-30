Dallas police ask for information from public on Elk Creek murder

The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to come forward if they have any information regarding the 2021 murder of a 20-year-old man.

On March 3, 2021, at around 1:20 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Elk Creek Road. The victim, Jason Izaguirre, was found in the back yard at his home with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

A photo taken by police shows a note at the scene that is believed to have been left behind by the killer. The note reads in Spanish, “Ay morras con Los Lira no se juega ha ha.”

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or by email at christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com, referencing the case number 036103-2021.