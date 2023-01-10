Dallas police ask for information in unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old

Dallas police asked on Tuesday for help to find a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in October 2021.

The investigation continues into the death of Anthony Dixon, who was found shot on Oct. 22, 2021, in a wooded area in the 4600 block of Silver Avenue in east Dallas.

Dallas police have not released any other details on the unsolved homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 972-689-0078 or phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.