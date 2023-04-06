Dallas police ask public’s help identifying suspect from March 7 shooting

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting from early March.

On March 7 at about 1 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8200 block of East RL Thornton Freeway.

A victim and an unknown suspect were involved in a fight that escalated when the suspect shot the victim, according to the preliminary investigation.

The suspect left the location in an older model, silver Chevy Malibu. Police received surveillance video of the shooting where the suspect and the suspect vehicle are seen.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this offense to contact Detective Jeffrey Coleman at 214-671-3636 or email jeffrey.coleman@dallaspolice.gov.