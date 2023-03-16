Dallas police ask for public’s help identifying suspects wanted in 2022 murder case

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects and individuals caught on surveillance video in connection to a murder case on Oct. 8 2022.

At around 11:10 p.m. on Oct. 8, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street. When officers arrived they found Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in a park with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the preliminary investigation.

Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

Thomas was in an argument with two men before being shot, according to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov.