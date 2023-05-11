Dallas police ask public’s help finding man wanted in Southwell Road murder investigation

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 24-year-old suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man on April 11.

Jaedon Stallworth has a warrant for his arrest on a murder charge in the killing of Javoski Dawson, 31, on Southwell Road.

The night of the homicide, Stallworth was involved in a fight with a woman at the scene, the police investigation determined.

The victim witnessed the argument, and Stallworth and the woman drove away from the apartment complex where it happened.

The woman walked back to the apartment complex and the victim offered the woman a phone to call 911, according to police.

Stallworth returned to the complex in the vehicle he left in, police said. He started arguing with the woman again and shot the victim, according to video obtained by police. He then left the scene.

Stallworth is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez from the Homicide Unit at 469-843-3665 or at abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.