Dallas police ask for public’s help finding woman who went missing Saturday

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing around noon Saturday.

Police are looking for Janet Childs. She was last seen around 12 p.m. in the 9000 block of Tampas Lane in Dallas. She left the area on foot and may be in need of assistance, police say.

She is described as a 66-year-old woman with brown hair, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing green sweatpants, a white shirt, a beige jacket, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 911 or (214) 671-4268.