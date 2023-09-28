Dallas police ask for public’s help finding 86-year-old man last seen Sunday

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an 86-year-old man who went missing Sunday.

Police are looking for Francisco Perez, who is described as a Hispanic male with white hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 165 pounds.

He was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Parry Avenue wearing gray pants and an unknown colored shirt.

He may be in need of assistance, according to police.

Anyone with information about Perez or his whereabouts are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268, referencing the case number 173806-2023.