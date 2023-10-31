Dallas police ask for public’s help identifying drive-by shooting suspect

Dallas police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a mid-October drive-by shooting.

An unknown suspect fired several rounds at a home in the 3900 block of Vineyard Drive around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, police said. The suspected shooter was a passenger in the front seat of an older model vehicle, possible a Chevy Tahoe or Ford Explorer.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to contact Detective Dean Catanzaro at 214-470-4828 or dean.catanzaro@dallaspolice.gov.

Today's top stories:

→ General Motors, UAW reach tentative deal in strike

→ Woman shot boyfriend to death in north Fort Worth, police say

→ Favored bondsmen get priority in warrant service, deputy alleges

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.