Dallas police ask for public’s help identifying driver and vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking anyone with information about a fatal hit-and-run in northeast Dallas to come forward.

Jose Antonio Herrera-Hernandez was walking eastbound in the 3800 block of Samuell Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Friday when he was struck by a vehicle, police said. The 31-year-old died at the scene.

The driver didn’t stop to help Herrera-Hernandez, according to police. At this time, there’s no description of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Land with the Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0014 or kyle.land@dallaspolice.gov.

