Dallas police ask public’s help to identify vehicle connected to homicide investigation

Dallas police asked for the public’s help Thursday in identifying a vehicle that may be tied to an ongoing homicide investigation, officials said.

Ten people were shot outside a party venue located in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard the night of March 19, 2022. An 18-year-old victim, Anthony Wilson, died a few days later from his injuries.

Dallas police detectives reviewed videos taken at the scene of the shooting and said they would like to interview the occupants of the black sedan in the images.

DPD is looking for the public’s help in identifying the highlighted vehicle.



Anyone with information regarding this investigation is to contact Homicide Detective Isom andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. pic.twitter.com/cToMyn1lfT — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) March 2, 2023

The shooting occurred outside of the party venue The Space around midnight. Police said there were approximately 1,000 people in and around the venue that night. The victims were all standing in line waiting to get in when they were shot, and police said they were not the intended targets.

Officers recovered more than 30 shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants is asked to contact Homicide Detective Andrea Isom at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com in reference to case number 048526-2022.