Dallas police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in killing of 46-year-old veteran

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect connected with a fatal shooting near a bank in Uptown Dallas on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of McKinney Avenue near Wells Fargo bank around 5 p.m. They found 46-year-old Roderick Butler lying on the sidewalk, officials said.

Butler died at Baylor University Medical Center about half an hour later, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s website, which identified the victim. Police said an unidentified man shot Butler and then fled toward Maple Avenue.

Photos of the suspect released by Dallas police Thursday show a man dressed in a gray hooded jacket covered with another darker jacket with yellow reflective material. The bottom part of his face is masked and he’s wearing blue gloves and carrying an AR-15 style rifle.

Butler’s family told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that the 46-year-old was a veteran. Butler had experienced PTSD and homelessness after getting out of the military, but recently things had started to improve for him.

“He was living in an apartment, becoming independent,” Butler’s mother, Tonie, said to WFAA. “He was so happy, and it was taken away from him.”

Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident, and they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public, WFAA reported.

Investigators confirmed to WFAA that Butler was shot with an AR-15 rifle. The weapon hasn’t been recovered, so the suspect could still be armed.

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help locating the unknown suspect who shot and killed Roderick Butler in Uptown Dallas on Wednesday. Anyone with information should contact Detective Swanson at 469-934-5776 or at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.

Butler’s mother told WFAA that the suspect needs to pay the consequences for his actions.

“They need to find this person to stop him so he don’t hurt anybody else,” she said. “And he could come back, and it be somebody else.”