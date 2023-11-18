Dallas police ask for public’s help locating vehicle, driver connected with hit-and-run

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that officials say hit a juvenile and fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle hit a juvenile pedestrian in the 3700 block of Timberglen Road next to an apartment complex and Timberglen Park shortly before 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. The driver left the scene without stopping to help, according to police.

The suspect vehicle is a gray four-door sedan with a damaged side-view mirror on the passenger side. The car is possibly a 2010 Mazda 3, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Watson by email at 972-504-5076 or kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov.

