Dallas police ask public for help locating elderly man, missing since Thursday

Dallas Police Department
Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly man.

Arthur Henry Page, 83, is described as a black male, grey-haired, brown-eyed, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt on Thursday in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with a Pennsylvania license plate, number LLN1582, according to police.

Page may be confused and in need of assistance, police said in a statement Saturday.

Flock cameras showed him to be in Fort Worth early Saturday, at around 6:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about Page’s location is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 referencing the case number 031992-2023.

