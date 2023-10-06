Dallas police ask public’s help finding 76-year-old woman last seen Friday morning

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Friday morning.

Police are looking for 78-year-old Brenda Louise Bonds.

She was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. Friday on foot in the 200 block of South Fulton Street. She was wearing a denim jean jacket with hearts, a pair of blue jeans with hearts, a green shirt, and a pair of grey sneakers.

Bonds is described as a black woman with grey hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 145 pounds.

She may be confused and in need of assistance, police say.

Anyone with information about Bonds or her whereabouts is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268, referencing the case number.