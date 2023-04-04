Dallas police ask for public’s help locating missing elderly woman

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman.

Sandra Coe was last seen on Sunday in the 900 block of St. Joseph Street walking her dog, which was described as black and gray.

Coe is described as a 75-year-old white woman with gray hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, a light blue shirt and black pants. She was walking with the help of a walker. She may be in need of assistance, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 in reference to the case number 056779-2023.