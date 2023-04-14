Dallas police asking for help to identify suspects connected with fatal shooting

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three people in connection with a shooting that killed one and wounded two others on Sunday.

A male suspect, dressed in a white T-shirt, left with a woman in a silver Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate RWD5013, police said. The other suspect, wearing all black, left in a white Honda Civic with the Texas license plate RLZ1670.

Anyone with information on the identity of the two men and woman in the video is asked to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or by email at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case number 059760-2023.

(1/3) @DallasPD is asking for help in identifying the two male suspects and the pictured female in the video. One male suspect, dressed in a white t-shirt, left with the female in a silver Ford Fusion, TX license plate, RWD5013. pic.twitter.com/Kc9ScXJ7G4 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 13, 2023

Dallas police responded to the homicide in the 10500 block of Denton Drive around 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday, officials said. Two groups were involved in a fight and an unknown suspect fired a weapon, hitting three people. The suspects left the location, according to police.

One of the victims, identified as 19-year-old Guenser Genaro Chelel Ramos, died at the scene. The other two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and officials said they were in stable condition.