Dallas police asking the public for help in solving Sunday fatal shooting

James Hartley
·1 min read

Dallas police are looking for information regarding a Sunday fatal shooting in the 2000 block of E 8th street, according to a news release.

Doris Ramirez, 33, died of her wounds in the hospital Monday afternoon after she was was shot May 16 around 2:30 a.m, according to the release.

Police said the motive and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation but ask anybody with information to contact Detective Eric Hearn at 214-883-9507 or by email at eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anybody who comes forward with information on the crime that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be called in at 214-373-TIPS(8477).

