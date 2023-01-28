Dallas police bodycam video shows shootout between officers and murder suspect who was killed

The Dallas Police Department released bodycam footage Friday of a shootout between officers and a suspect wanted on a capital murder charge who was shot and killed during the gunfight this week.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the West Oak Cliff neighborhood when officers attempted to arrest Joey Fraire, Fox 4 KDFW reported. Fraire, 18, was one of several men wanted for an October home invasion killing.

He allegedly refused to comply with officers to get out of a car. Officers fired pepper balls and threw flash bang grenades into the area.

Bodycam footage released Friday shows a shootout between Dallas police officers and a murder suspect who died.

"We don't want this outcome," Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said at a Friday news conference. "But unfortunately, subject Fraire's decision to fire upon police officers is what led to this ultimate outcome."

After refusing to comply, Fraire fired two shots at police, prompting officers to return fire, authorities said. In total, six officers fired 57 shots. Fraire was struck multiple times and given first aid. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

One officer was struck in the foot and was treated and released from a hospital. The six officers who fired have been placed on administrative leave.

Two guns were found inside Fraire's car. One had an illegal "glock switch" on it, authorities said.

Fraire was initially wanted in connection with an October robbery in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch that ended with the dead of a man in his own home.

A week after the death, Fraire allegedly sent a photo to another suspect showing someone "fanning out a large amount of money in a room with the Instagram handle" of the murder victim’s son, court documents obtained by the news station stated.