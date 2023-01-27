Dallas police brace for demonstrations after Memphis releases video of Tyre Nichols’ beating

Police in Dallas are readying for possible protests Friday night in response to the release of a video depicting the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The video, which is scheduled to be released around 6 p.m. Friday, comes a day after five Memphis police officers were charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Nichols, 29, was beaten by officers during a traffic stop and died three days later, according to the Associated Press.

The video of the traffic stop has already been show to the family, according to The Dallas Morning News. Its release is expected to trigger protests across the nation, including in Dallas, where organizers with Next Generation Action Network are organizing a demonstration in front of the Dallas police headquarters Friday evening.

Dallas police are preparing for the protests, KXAS-TV reported. Leadership with the department said at a news conference Friday that they haven’t seen the video yet, but are asking for calm and peaceful protests even if the video is as violent as many expect it to be.

Eddie Garcia, police chief in Dallas, said at a news conference Friday he commends the Memphis police chief for doing “a remarkable job in the face of a crisis.” He said the department was “expedient” in firing and filing charges against the officers accused of murder in Nichols’ death.

“Our badge once again has gotten tarnished,” Garcia said. “We stand alongside our community for justice and in frustration, and we want people to have that opportunity to vent. But do that peacefully. We aren’t going to tolerate lawlessness. ... We hope that doesn’t happen.”

Garcia said he’s been in contact with police departments across the nation and even in Canada expecting demonstrations when the video is released.

He said his department is expecting things to go smoothly and peacefully and hopes people realize that with the officers’ firing and arrests that justice is being served, but they will be prepared in case demonstrations in the city become violent.

No demonstrations planned in Fort Worth were immediately evident, but Fort Worth police told the Star-Telegram in a statement that the department is monitoring the situation and will be ready to respond if needed.

“We respect all citizens’ constitutional rights to free speech and assembly,” the Fort Worth department said in an emailed statement. “We want all voices to be heard in a safe environment. Our goal throughout this time will be to preserve people’s constitutional rights while effectively protecting people, property and maintaining public peace and order.”