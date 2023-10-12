Dallas police chase ends in crash, car theft suspect killed

DALLAS - A suspect is dead after Dallas police said he crashed his vehicle into an innocent driver while fleeing from police in Pleasant Grove.

Police said the situation started shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, when officers found a stolen vehicle near the corner of South Buckner and Lake June.

As officers walked up to the truck, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old John Carter, backed up, ramming a patrol vehicle, then sped off.

During the short pursuit, police said the suspect struck a city marshal’s vehicle, before going on to crash into the innocent driver.

A camera perched atop a business along Elam Road captured the moment a truck, fleeing police, slammed into another driver.

Moments later, police units involved in the chase arrived on scene.

Footage later from SKY 4 shows the extent of the damage to both vehicles, and the area, as there was a mangled mess that would take hours to clean up.

According to police, the innocent driver and officers were not hurt.

Police have not said whether this is a suspect they’ve dealt with in the past, and whether they were looking for this vehicle or simply came upon it.