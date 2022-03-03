Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testifies before U.S. Senate about declining crime rates

Tasha Tsiaperas
·1 min read

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia testified about the city's declining crime rate during a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing this week.

Why it matters: Dallas is an outlier among major cities for its decrease in violent crime last year, a trend that is continuing so far this year.

  • Garcia credits his violent-crime reduction plan, created with the help of criminologists, and the morale of the rank-and-file.

Details: Garcia testified on behalf of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn, who he met in Dallas last week.

What they're saying: Garcia says the support of City Council and the mayor has made it easier for him to do his job and has boosted the morale of officers.

  • "Continuing anti-law enforcement rhetoric has left honorable officers feeling vilified and criminal offenders often bolstered," Garcia told the Senate committee.

Zoom out: The Senate committee met to discuss the nationwide rise in carjackings. Garcia said reducing overall crime will help drive down specific crime numbers.

Of note: During the same committee meeting, Sen. Ted Cruz said Mayor Eric Johnson "has become a friend." The senator praised the mayor and chief for the reduction of violent crime and asked whether "defunding" efforts have been harmful to the effort.

  • "None of the neighborhoods that I go see want us to go away," Garcia responded, saying many of the communities hardest hit by crime want more police, not fewer.

  • The chief said "community engagement" is critical to his department's crime reduction efforts.

