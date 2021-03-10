Dallas police chief fires officer accused of directing man to kidnap, kill two people

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Tuesday fired an officer who is suspected of directing a man to kidnap and kill two people in 2017.

Garcia terminated Bryan Riser during a disciplinary hearing, the department said.

A police internal affairs investigation concluded that Riser “engaged in adverse conduct” when he was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, the department said.

Riser has been employed by the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, he may appeal his firing.

He is accused of orchestrating the deaths of Lisa Marie Saenz, whose body was found in the Trinity River in March 2017, and Albert Douglas, whose body was never recovered, Garcia said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Douglas, Garcia said, was reported missing by his family in February 2017. Witnesses later stated he was kidnapped and murdered in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Saenz was kidnapped before she was shot several times, Garcia said. Her body was located in the river, also in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

In August 2019, a witness whom police did not identify, said that Riser instructed him to kidnap and kill Douglas and then Saenz.

Recommended Stories

  • Another Cuomo staffer accuses governor of sexual harassment; woman is 6th to come forward

    ALBANY, N.Y. — A sixth woman accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Tuesday while the embattled governor again denied any wrongdoing. Cuomo said he was unaware of the latest allegation made by an aide who claims he touched her inappropriately late last year while the pair were working together at the Executive Mansion. “As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched any ...

  • Trader gets painted stones instead of $36m of copper

    The company says it took delivery of six thousand tonnes of spray-painted rocks instead of the metal.

  • GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on Gupta

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from Sanjeev Gupta’s steel and aluminum empire will meet with U.K. unions on Tuesday, a day after it emerged it had told Greensill Capital that it too faces insolvency without the firm’s financing.The meeting between representatives for GFG Alliance and unions comes amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s sprawling business, which employs 35,000 people in 30 countries. The impact of Greensill’s collapse has until now been unclear, but in a court filing on Monday the lender said that its largest customer by value had fallen into “severe financial difficulty.”In a Feb. 7 letter, GFG said that if Greensill ceased to provide working capital finance, GFG would “collapse into insolvency,” according to the filing.A spokesperson for Gupta’s network of companies declined to comment on the filing, but reiterated remarks made last week that GFG’s operations are running “as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows.”Lex Greensill’s eponymous financial firm filed for administration in the U.K. following a week of high drama in which key backer Credit Suisse Group AG froze and later started to wind down $10 billion in funds that bought its products. Greensill’s collapse has cast a shadow over Gupta, who relied heavily on the firm to fund his rapid spree of acquisitions of moribund industrial assets.Read also: Greensill, Gupta and the Fragile Tower of Money and MetalGreensill stopped financing GFG at the start of March, according to its court filing. Since then, the filing alleged, GFG has “started to default on its obligations.”Unions are now concerned about the impact on workers at Gupta’s plants. A spokesperson for steelworkers’ union Community said “Sanjeev Gupta needs to tell us exactly what the administration means for Liberty’s U.K. businesses and how he plans to protect jobs.”Signs of stress are emerging in different parts of the Gupta empire. Wyelands Bank, a lender that’s part of GFG Alliance, was forced to return retail deposits at the direction of the Bank of England, which acted over concerns about its exposure to the rest of the group, a person familiar with the matter said last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rapist took thumbs-up selfie with unconscious victim in park

    Thomas Mangar, 36, attacked the victim in a west London park before a man heard her screaming and struggling.

  • AP PHOTOS: Japan hotel gives bus tours of tsunami disaster

    For nearly a decade, a Japanese hotel has been giving bus tours to show visitors the history of the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan’s northern Pacific coast in 2011. Buildings in Minamisanriku were flattened, and more than 800 people in the city were killed or went missing.

  • Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

    Who are possible signings to help the CB position? How competitive will the tight end position be? Any ideas for an injury prone OL?

  • What I Learned From ‘The Apple Juice Incident’––I’m Passing The Lesson Along Now

    I've become short with our children occasionally. But what I realized in that moment with my four-year-old was the importance of a redo.

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • New US guidance says fully vaccinated people can meet without masks

    Health officials ease rules for the fully vaccinated to show "what a world looks like beyond Covid".

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.

  • Biden Endorses Female Generals Whose Promotions Were Delayed Over Fears of Trump's Reaction

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has nominated two female generals to elite, four-star commands, the Defense Department announced, months after their Pentagon bosses had agreed on their promotions but held them back out of fears that former President Donald Trump would reject the officers because they were women. The nominations of Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost of the Air Force to head the Transportation Command, which oversees the military’s sprawling global transportation network, and of Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson of the Army to head the Southern Command, which oversees military activities in Latin America, now advance to the Senate, where they are expected to be approved. The unusual strategy to delay the officers’ promotions — intended to protect their accomplished careers — was devised last fall by Mark Esper, the defense secretary at the time, and Gen. Mark Milley, chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times They both thought the two generals were exceptional officers deserving of the commands. But under Trump, they worried that any candidates other than white men for jobs mostly held by white men might run into resistance once their nominations reached the White House. Esper and Milley feared that if they even broached the women’s names, Trump and some of his top aides would replace them with their own candidates before leaving office. So the Pentagon officials delayed their recommendations until after the election in November, betting that if Biden won, then he and his aides would be more supportive of the picks than Trump, who had feuded with Esper and Milley and had a history of disparaging women. They stuck to the plan even after Trump fired Esper six days after the election. “They were chosen because they were the best officers for the jobs, and I didn’t want their promotions derailed because someone in the Trump White House saw that I recommended them or thought DOD was playing politics,” Esper, referring to the Department of Defense, said in an interview with The New York Times, which first reported the strategy last month. “This was not the case,” Esper added. “They were the best qualified. We were doing the right thing.” The strategy paid off Saturday, when the Pentagon announced in separate afternoon statements and in Twitter messages from its press secretary, John Kirby, that Biden had endorsed the generals’ promotions and that the White House was formally submitting them to the Senate for approval. The disclosure last month that the Pentagon senior leadership had held back the nominations to protect the careers of the two officers from Trump prompted a lively debate in military journals and on social media. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who left the military last summer after his own entanglement with the White House, argued in the national security blog Lawfare that Esper and Milley should have fought it out with Trump. “Upholding good order and discipline within the military does not mean dodging difficult debates with the commander in chief,” Vindman wrote. But defenders of Esper and Milley’s strategy say that Vindman’s argument ignores the civil-military crisis between Trump and the senior Pentagon leaders in the fall. Trump, furious that they had stood up to him when he wanted to use active-duty troops to battle Black Lives Matter protesters, was openly disparaging of Esper to his aides and to the public. Trump was also countermanding the Pentagon at seemingly every turn, especially on social issues. When Milley and senior Army officials sought to set up a commission to look into renaming bases that were named after Confederate generals, Trump took to Twitter, vowing that “my Administration will not even consider the renaming of these Magnificent and Fabled Military Installations.” Lloyd J. Austin III, the new defense secretary, declined last month to comment on the lengths to which Esper and Milley went to ensure that Van Ovost and Richardson received their command assignments. “I would just say that I’ve seen the records of both of these women,” he said. “They are outstanding.” Promotions for the military’s top generals and admirals are decided months before they take over their new positions. So the delay in formally submitting the two officers’ promotions should not affect when they start their new jobs, most likely this summer, Pentagon and congressional officials said. Van Ovost is a four-star officer, leading the Air Force’s Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Of the 43 four-star generals and admirals in the U.S. military, she is the only woman. Richardson is the three-star commander of the Army component of the Pentagon’s Northern Command, based in San Antonio, which is playing an important role in providing military assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s coronavirus vaccination program. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they left the royal family due to a 'lack of support and lack of understanding.' Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

    Five years after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, the couple sat down with Oprah to talk about life after leaving the royal family.

  • Swiss voters agree to 'burqa ban'

    Voters in Switzerland have agreed to outlaw facial coverings in a referendum criticized as Islamophobic.It was instigated by the same far-right group that organized a successful vote on banning new minarets in 2009.The measure to amend the Swiss constitution passed by a narrow margin according to provisional official results. The proposal under the Swiss system of direct democracy does not mention Islam directly and also aims to stop violent street protesters from wearing masks.Yet local politicians, media and campaigners have dubbed it the 'burqa ban'.Before the vote a member of parliament for the Swiss People's Party had described face veils as quote "a symbol for this extreme, political Islam which has become increasingly prominent in Europe and which has no place in Switzerland."Muslim groups condemned the vote and said they would challenge it.It promised legal challenges to laws implementing the ban and a fundraising drive to help women who are fined.

  • Republican U.S. Sen. Blunt decides not to seek reelection in 2022

    U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Republican Senate leadership, said on Monday he will not run for office in 2022, making him the latest Republican lawmaker in Congress to opt for retirement. The 71-year-old Missouri Republican, who last year called on then-President Donald Trump to be more aggressive in preparing to acquire and deliver coronavirus vaccines, calmly announced his impending departure in a video on Twitter in which he thanked voters for enabling him to have a career in public service. "After 14 general election victories - three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections - I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt said in the video.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.