Dallas police need help to identify homicide suspects in 2019 Dixon Avenue shooting

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a 2019 homicide, officials said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a convenience store located in the 3700 block of Dixon Avenue on March 13, 2019, police said. The victim, identified as James “Bubba” Browning Jr., died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

1/2



Dallas Police Ask for Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects in a 2019 Homicide in the 3700 block of Dixon Avenue.



Anyone with information about the homicide or suspects is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov pic.twitter.com/g109M5dx6J — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 27, 2023

Video surveillance footage shows a white Dodge SUV pull into the parking lot. The driver stays inside while two men get out of the vehicle with assault rifles and shoot Browning as he stands in front of the store.

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the two men in this photo who are wanted in connection with a 2019 homicide. They allegedly shot a man to death outside a convenience store in the 3700 block of Dixon Avenue on March 13, 2019.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallaspolice.gov. Anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.