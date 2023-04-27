Dallas police identify suspect car in video of fatal road rage shooting on Winslow Avenue

The Dallas Police Department identified a suspect vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting from March in a video obtained by police.

On 3/21/23 the highlighted vehicle was involved in the homicide on Winslow Ave. The vehicle is described as a 2018 Honda Accord.



Anyone with info on this crime is asked to contact De Johnston at 214-671-3523 or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov. pic.twitter.com/SQisjM0ZCs — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 26, 2023

The vehicle is described as a 2018 Honda Accord.

On March 21 at about 12:10 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Winslow Avenue.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Nancy Aguilar, was shot while driving in the 5500 block of East RL Thornton Freeway Access Road, according to the investigation.

When officers arrived, they found Aguilar in a vehicle with a single gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded. Aguilar died at the scene.

Detectives further determined Aguilar was involved in an incident while driving, where words were exchanged with two unidentified men in another vehicle.

As both vehicles traveled eastbound in the 5500 block of East RL Thornton Freeway, the suspects shot at Aguilar’s vehicle, hitting her. She then crashed into a retaining wall in the 5600 block of Winslow Avenue.

A passenger in Aguilar’s car was not injured in the shooting or crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or by email at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.