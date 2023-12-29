Dallas police investigate assault from early December that killed 60-year-old man

Authorities are investigating an assault from early December that killed a 60-year-old man, the Dallas Police Department announced in a news release Thursday.

At about 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 9, Dallas Police responded to a call for service in the 100 block of Polk Street.

The preliminary investigation determined 60-year-old Ira Lollis was assaulted at the location. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Lollis to a local hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 27, Lollis died at the hospital from his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not announced an arrest or named a person of interest in the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective White at 214-671-3690 or jacob.white@dallaspolice.gov.