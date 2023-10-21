Dallas police investigate Esperanza Road shooting where 1 was killed, another injured

Dallas police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot and another man was seriously injured Friday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 13000 block of Esperanza Road.

When the police arrived, they found 27-year-old Thomas Tycion Burns, shot, laying in the street. He died at the scene, according to a news release.

Another adult male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Conklin at at 214-671-3584 or at joshua.conklin@dallaspolice.gov.