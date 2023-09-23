Dallas police investigate homicide after finding man fatally shot

Dallas police are investigating a homicide after finding a man on Friday who was fatally shot.

At around 12:10 pm. Friday, police responded to a call in the 1400 block of Claude Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. He died at the scene, according to the preliminary investigation.

The man’s identity was not released by police, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brandon Byrd at 214-862-3369 or brandon.byrd@dallaspolice.gov