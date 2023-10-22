Dallas police investigate homicide on Harry Hines Boulevard where a man died by gunshot

Dallas police are investigating a homicide of a man who was shot and was found Friday behind an empty building, according to a police news release.

At around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dallas police responded to the 10000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot behind a vacant business building, according to the release.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and the man died at the scene, police said in the release.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andrew Knoebel at 214-671-3584 or at andrew.knoebel@dallaspolice.gov.