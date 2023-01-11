Dallas police investigate homicide in Lake Highlands area

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in the Lake Highlands area Wednesday, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call in the 11600 block of McCree Road around 6:30 a.m. They found a man with a gunshot wound. Police said he died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said, and there is no suspect in custody. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or at abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov and reference case number 006142-2023.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).