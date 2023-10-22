Dallas police investigate homicide of man fatally shot in parking lot on Stoneport Drive
Dallas police are investigating a homicide of a man who was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a parking lot.
At about 4 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Stoneport Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Darius Dewayne Young, 20, shot in a parking lot at the location.
Young was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to a news release.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jose Ortiz-Vives at 214-671-4310 or jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.