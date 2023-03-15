Dallas police investigate homicide of man found fatally shot Wednesday morning

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot Wednesday morning.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the homicide in the 100 block of Cliff Heights Circle, in south Dallas.

When officers arrived they found a man shot, unresponsive, and lying partially on the road, according to the preliminary investigation.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the man died at the scene, according to police.

The victim will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or by email at frank.serra@dallaspolice.gov.