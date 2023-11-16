Dallas police investigate killing of man who followed suspects in theft of his car

Authorities are investigating the killing of a man who was shot after he followed suspects in the theft of his car, Dallas police said.

At around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to the 5300 block of Parry Avenue, where they found 24-year-old Marco Ramirez shot at the scene.

Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he died, according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department.

Further investigation determined the victim’s vehicle was stolen from his home. He followed the suspect or suspects to the 5300 block of Parry Avenue where he was shot, police say.

The stolen vehicle was located in the 5200 block of Parry Avenue, but the suspect or suspects had left the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian at 469-670-4735 or michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.

A GoFundMe was organized for the victim by Juan Ramirez, who is looking to help raise $20,000 for Marco’s funeral services.

“When I think of Marco, I can’t help but wonder if he knew the impact he had on the people around him,” said Juan in the GoFundMe. “He was 24 and working on building a company for the sake of his father; to give him a legacy and a retirement. He always put everyone’s issues above his own.”