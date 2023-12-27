Dallas police investigate man found dead on Christmas Day on Rayville Drive

A man found dead on Christmas Day in southeast Dallas is being investigated by police, according to a news release.

At about 11:20 p.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a welfare check in the 7800 block of Rayville Drive, west of Loop 12.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 41-year-old Calvin Daulton, dead, according to the preliminary investigation.

Police did not announce an arrest or identify a person of interest.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact Detective Castillo at 214-671-4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.