Armed woman shot by officer at Dallas Love Field after firing gun in airport, police say

An armed woman who was dropped off at Dallas Love Field Airport was wounded by a police officer after she opened fire inside the airport Monday morning, the Dallas police chief said.

The woman, who was not identified, has been taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas.

No other injuries have been reported.

“This is not an active situation,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Monday in a news conference shortly after the shooting.

Garcia said that the woman arrived at the airport at about 10:59 a.m., walked by a Southwest Airlines ticket counter and entered a bathroom.

“She exited the bathroom wearing a hoodie,” Garcia said. “She produced a handgun and started firing. An officer who had seen her fired at her.”

The police chief said the woman had aimed at the ceiling.

People were evacuated from the airport, and police said the terminal is secure.

Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job. — Chief Max Geron (@ChiefGeron) July 25, 2022

Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron said on Twitter that he was at the airport with his family and was evacuated.

“Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting,” Geron wrote. “Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

Geron told KXAS-TV in a phone interview that he and his family heard several shots near a ticket counter as they were going through a TSA checkpoint. He told the NBC station that he grabbed his kids and TSA agents responded quickly by moving travelers into secure areas.

Geron told KXAS that the TSA got word that “the shooter was down.”

FAA officials have issued a ground stop at the airport because of security, but they provided no details. The stop issue was ordered at 11:11 a.m. and it will last until 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the FAA.

Departures are grounded, FAA officials said on their website, and flights inbound to Dallas Love are being held at their departure location.

