Dallas police investigate shooting that caused driver to crash, die from his injuries

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that caused a man to crash and die from his injuries early Friday morning.

At about 5:25 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at East R. L. Thornton Freeway and Exit Ramp 46 just before the Hardwood Street Bridge.

The preliminary investigation determined a man was shot while driving a vehicle, lost control, and crashed into a sign.

He died from his injuries, according to police.

The victim will be identified by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.