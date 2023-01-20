Dallas police investigate shooting death of man found near North Central Expressway

Dallas police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound near North Central Expressway on Thursday night, officials said.

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Central Expressway Service Road. They found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as Khurram Ali, was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or at timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.