Dallas police investigate shooting death of woman. No suspect is in custody

At about 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dallas police responded to a call for service on the 5300 block of McCommas Bluff Road, where a woman was found with gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the location, according to a preliminary investigation.

The identity of the woman has not been released by police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Homicide Detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701, or by email at andrea.isom@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.