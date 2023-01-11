Dallas police investigate two separate homicides in southeast, far north parts of the city

Two people were killed in two separate shootings in southeast and far north Dallas on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Jim Miller Road. They found 17-year-old Kendreal Jones on the ground with a gunshot wound. Jones was transported to a local hospital, but later died of his injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, police said, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or at patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov in reference to case number 005787-2023.

Dallas police officers responded to another shooting call in the 7700 block of McCallum Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m. They found a man lying in a covered parking spot, and officials said he died at the scene from his injuries.

The victim’s car was recovered in the 11800 block of Greenville Avenue, and authorities said the motive for the shooting was robbery.

There is no suspect in custody and police said anyone with information should reach out to Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or at Kimberly.mayfield@dallaspolice.gov in reference to case number 006032-2023.