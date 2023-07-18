Dallas police investigate whether 3 women killed in Oak Cliff homicides are connected

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the deaths of three women found in the Oak Cliff area in the past three months, and are looking into whether their homicides might be connected.

Dallas police officers found Kimberly Robinson, 60, stabbed to death on the morning of April 22 in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

About two months later on June 24, a 25-year-old woman, Cherish Gibson, was also found dead by police with stab wounds in the same area where Robinson was discovered.

Police found the body of an unidentified woman Saturday night in the 800 block of Brazos Street, near the Trinity River, after receiving a 911 call about human remains in the area. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide Monday.

Dallas police confirmed that two of the three victims had possible ties to prostitution, but have not yet determined if the three deaths are linked.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of public safety, the department wants to inform this population of this trend,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The investigations of all three deaths are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Detectives David Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or david.grubbsjr@dallaspolice.gov or Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.