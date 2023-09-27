Dallas police investigate woman’s death, medical examiner ruled it a homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman at a Dallas apartment on Monday as a homicide, police announced in a news release Tuesday.

At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a call for service in the 1400 block of Elm Street.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead in an apartment, according to the release.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Chapman’s death a homicide Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective John Valdez at john.valdez@dallaspolice.gov.