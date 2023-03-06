Dallas police investigating homicide at apartments where teen was also shot

Police in Dallas are investigating the death of a man shot multiple times early Monday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 9800 block of Summerwood Circle around 3:50 a.m. Monday to find the man dead in an apartment and a teenager also shot, according to the release. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police did not release the name of the homicide victim and said the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.