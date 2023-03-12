Dallas police investigating shooting death of 47-year-old man

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man in Dallas on Saturday night, according to a news release from police.

Artemio Rivera was found around 8:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of Junction Street with a single gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect or announced any arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or Jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.