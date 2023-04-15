Dallas police investigating shooting that left man dead on Great Trinity Forest Way

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding a deceased man with several gunshot wounds on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call for service in the 7900 block of Great Trinity Forest Way about 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the preliminary investigation.

The victim’s identity will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3584 by email at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov