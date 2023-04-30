Dallas police investigating two separate shooting deaths Saturday; no arrests made yet

Dallas police are investigating two seperate homicides that happened in the city Saturday, one killing a 26-year-old and the other leading to the death of a man of 38, according to a news release from police.

In the first of the two, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 200 block of South Jim Miller Road to find Jonathan Andrews, 26, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to the news release. Paramedics were called to the scene but Andrews died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:35 a.m. Authorities did not announce any arrests and said the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information is asked to call Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or email christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

In the second of the shootings, officers were called around 7:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of Red Bird Lane where where 38-year-old Clovis Dawayne Braxton shot in a business parking lot, according to a news release.

Braxton was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene running north on University Hills Boulevard toward Ledbetter Drive, police said in the news release. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and orange Nike shorts.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are asking anybody with information to contact Detective Thomas French at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or 214-671-3650.