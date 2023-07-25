Dallas officer wounds suspect who shot at cop near Love Field Airport, police say

A Dallas police officer returned fire and wounded a theft suspect who shot at the officer Tuesday near Dallas Love Field airport, police said in a news release and press conference.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. in the 7100 block of Lemmon Avenue, which is just east of Dallas Love Field.

Officers were conducting surveillance on a stolen U-Haul truck in the northwest area of Dallas, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. The suspect got into the truck, noticed the surveillance being conducted, and rammed a surveillance vehicle, according to Garcia.

A chase ensued and the suspect began driving on a tollway, Garcia said. The suspect ended up in the 7100 block of Lemmon Avenue, where the U-Haul truck crashed into several vehicles. The suspect got out of the truck and ran toward a private hangar building near the airport, Garcia said.

An officer chased the suspect and, as the suspect was about to enter a building, the man turned and fired at the officer, Garcia said. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect at least once in the leg, injuring him, according to Garcia and the police department news release.

The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The names of the suspect and officer have not been released.

Dallas police plan to hold another press conference Friday, when more details will be released.

